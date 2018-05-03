'Diabolical Torture Chamber': 2 Ex-Officers Beat Pa. Woman to Death in Front of 10-Year-Old Child

Two former Temple University police officers were convicted of beating a woman to death in 2016 in a home prosecutors described as a “degrading, diabolical torture chamber,” according to multiple reports.

On Thursday, a Philadelphia judge found Aaron Wright and Marquis Robinson guilty of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault in a nonjury trial in the July 2016 death of Wright’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Joyce Quaweay, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Quaweay shared a home with Wright, Robinson, his girlfriend and multiple children in Germantown, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 24-year-old was stripped naked and forced to lie facedown on a weight bench in the kitchen as she was beaten for hours, according to the Inquirer.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey held a baton and said, “They were taking this, and coming over their head, and beating and beating and beating Joyce,” the Inquirer reports.

Quaweay was killed in front of one of Robinson’s four children, according to NBC. The girl, who was 10 at the time, testified in court Tuesday that on the morning of Quaweay’s murder, she woke up to the sound of the 24-year-old screaming, according to the Inquirer.

Marquis Robinson and Aaron Wright (from left) Philadelphia Police Department (2)

The defendants’ attorneys argued that Quaweay died of heart failure, NBC reports.

Lightsey told the station, “She ultimately died of heart failure because her heart was working so hard through the panic that she just collapsed.”

Lightsey added, “All of this was done in front of a 10-year-old child who was home at the time.”

Joyce Quaweay Joyce Quaweay/Facebook

Lightsey also said Quaweay and the female children living in the home were regularly beaten for “not following the rules,” the Inquirer reports.

Robinson was fired from Temple University after being arrested. Wright resigned in 2012 for an unknown reason, according to CBS.

PEOPLE’s phone messages for James Berardinelli, Wright’s attorney, and Gary Server, Robinson’s attorney, were not immediately returned, so it was not immediately clear if their clients plan to appeal.