Ex-Playboy Model Found Strangled to Death in Bedroom in Philadelphia Suburb

Police in a Philadelphia suburb are investigating the killing of Christina Carlin-Kraft, a former Playboy model who was found strangled in her apartment Wednesday night, local outlet WTXF reports.

Lower Merion authorities say they found the body of the 36 year-old in her bedroom at 9:15 pm on Wednesday during a welfare check following a call about a potential robbery in her Ardmore condominium on Saturday. It was not immediately clear of the possible robbery is linked to Carlin-Kraft’s death. Police spent most of Thursday searching her home, local residents told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The coroner for Montgomery County has since performed an autopsy. The death was ruled a homicide due to “ligature strangulation,” which suggests the killer used rope or a similar device as the weapon, according to the Inquirer.

Former Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft was found strangled in her apartment Facebook

Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the home, a woman in the complex told the Inquirer. Her last known residence, according to her Facebook page, was New York City.

Christina Carlin-Kraft Facebook

No suspect or motive has been publicly disclosed by authorities. However, according to CBS, authorities said there does not appear to be a current concern for area residents.

Authorities requested anyone with information related to Carlin-Kraft’s death call Lower Marion Police Department at (610) 649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368.