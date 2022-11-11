Ex-Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Murder of California Psychiatrist

A former Playboy and Maxim model who made headlines in 2019 when she was arrested in connection with the murder of a respected psychiatrist has quietly entered a guilty plea, PEOPLE confirms.

Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea to the charge of second-degree murder — which means the defendant entered a guilty plea, but still maintains her innocence, according to online court records.

The ex-model previously pled not guilty to the charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder before reaching a plea deal this week. She is now facing 10 to 25 years in prison.

In 2019, Turner was arrested in connection with the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in a desert area east of Las Vegas, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

An autopsy determined Burchard, who was a child psychiatrist, died from blunt force trauma to the head with the manner ruled a homicide.

Authorities have said that Turner and Burchard had an intimate relationship before the brutal slaying and had known each other for around two years. An arrest warrant previously obtained by PEOPLE showed that Burchard paid the rent at Turner's Las Vegas apartment for the months of March, April and June.

Turner's boyfriend at the time, Jon Logan Kennison, and her roommate, Diana Nicole Pena, were also charged in connection with the murder.

In June 2019, Pena pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and Kennison pleaded guilty in June 2022 to second-degree murder, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pena — who was roommates with Turner and Kennison — testified to a grand jury that she saw Kennison swing a baseball bat at Burchard inside a Las Vegas home after Turner became upset about images and messages she found on the victim's phone, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

KTNV Las Vegas reports that Burchard, who lived in Salinas, Calif., went to see Turner in Las Vegas with the goal of ending their relationship and to tell her that he would no longer be financing her lifestyle.

Pena also testified that Turner and Kennison initially planned to take Burchard to the hospital after he was struck with the bat, but eventually Turner told Kennison to "knock Thomas out," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Later, Pena said she saw Kennison covered in blood.

Kennison was sentenced to between 18 and 45 years, according to the outlet.

At the time of Turner's arrest, both her Facebook profile and Instagram account stated Turner was a model who had previously posed for Playboy.

According to online court records, Turner will be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023.