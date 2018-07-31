Ex-Penn State Frat Member Sentenced in Hazing Death of Student Who Had 18 Drinks in 82 Minutes

A former Penn State University fraternity brother was sentenced Tuesday to three months of house arrest for his role in the 2017 hazing death of 19-year-old pledge Timothy Piazza, PEOPLE confirms.

In June, Ryan Burke, 21, pleaded guilty to four counts of hazing and five counts related to unlawful acts involving liquor.

Burke is the first defendant to have his case resolved. Another 25 fraternity members have cases pending before the court.

The other defendants face misdemeanor offenses that include hazing, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor.

Ryan Burke Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP

Piazza, 19, was a sophomore at Penn State at the time of his death.

On Feb. 4, 2017, the New Jersey teen died from traumatic brain injuries and spleen damage after consuming at least 18 drinks in the span of just 82 minutes during a February initiation event hosted by the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, which had promoted itself as alcohol-free.

Piazza, who was an engineering student, suffered a fractured skull, a shattered spleen and other injuries after falling down head-first down a flight of stairs.

For 12 hours, an unresponsive Piazza was ignored, authorities have alleged. Police were finally called shortly before 11 a.m. the next morning.

Much of the evening’s activities was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Prosecutors did not offer Burke a plea deal.

Burke’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.