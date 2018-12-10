Former Miss Kentucky, Now a Teacher, Allegedly Sent Nude Photos to 15-Year-Old Student

A former Miss Kentucky beauty queen has been accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 15-year-old, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Ramsey Carpenter-Bearse, 28, worked as a teacher in West Virginia. According to a press release issued by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Carpenter-Bearse is charged with distributing obscene materials to a minor.

“Mrs. Bearse sent obscene photographs of herself to a 15 year old who was a former student of hers at Andrew Jackson Middle School,” the release reads. “She is currently suspended from her teaching position. Mrs. Bearse was released on a $10,000 property bond following her arraignment.”

According to a criminal complaint first obtained by the Associated Press, the student’s parents informed authorities that they had found lewd pictures on the boy’s phone. The pictures, which were allegedly sent via Snapchat, had been saved to the phone’s camera roll.

Authorities say Carpenter-Bearse admitted to sending the nude photos to the boy. Her attorney, A.L. Emch, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Briana Warner, a spokeswoman for Kanawha County Schools, told the The Washington Post that the schools do not comment on personnel matters, but says the schools “will follow all applicable policies and procedures” in handling the incident.

Carpenter-Bearse is listed as an employee on the school’s website.

PEOPLE confirms that Carpenter-Bearse has been released on $10,000 bond.

Carpenter-Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014. Under her maiden name of Carpenter, she competed in the 2015 Miss America pageant, winning the talent competition by playing the fiddle. She placed in the top 12 of the national pageant.

Carpenter-Bearse had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010. As part of her platform, she said that she wanted to raise awareness and research funds for the illness. During her reign as Miss Kentucky, she served as a spokeswoman for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts degree in special education with a focus on learning and behavior disorders.

She has not yet entered a formal plea.