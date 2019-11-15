Ex-Marine Accused of Killing Parents and 2 Dogs After Allegedly Confessing 'Matter-of-Factly'

Image zoom Jacob Daniel Price, Jolene Price, Robert Price Okaloosa Department of Corrections; Facebook

A 30 -year-old ex-Marine has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder in the shooting death of his parents in their Florida home early Wednesday morning.

Jacob Daniel Price allegedly confessed to the slaying after he showed up in the lobby of the Crestview Police Department after 4 a.m. Wednesday with blood on his shirt, say police.

“He has given no indication at all for the motive of the shooting and at this point it’s still a mystery,” Michele Nicholson, spokesperson for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, tells PEOPLE. “He walked into the Crestview Police Department and essentially was very calm and articulate and told them matter-of-factly that he killed his parents and two dogs.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies drove to Price’s parents’ house in Crestview, gained entry through the unlocked back door and found Jolene Price, 51, and 56-year-old Robert Price dead from fatal gunshot wounds to the head in their master bedroom.

One of the dogs was found dead in the bed along with the couple. The other was found dead on the floor in the living room. Both had been shot.

Nicholson says deputies found two German Shepard’s alive in the home.

“He didn’t harm them,” she says.

Price is also facing two counts of aggravated animal cruelty in the death of the two Chihuahua mixed dogs.

Nicholson says Price was working as a security guard and lived in the home with his parents.

He had his first appearance at the jail and is being held without bond.

According to NWFdailynews.com,Price previously served in the Marine Corps as a field radio operator until 2013 and left the service because “the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards,” according to Marine Corps spokeswoman Yvonne Carlock.