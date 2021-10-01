Jessica Martin was rushed to a hospital, where attempts to save her baby's life were unsuccessful

Ex Kills Pregnant Ala. Woman and Her Boyfriend, Who Died Protecting Her, Before Taking His Own Life

A 35-year-old pregnant woman and her new boyfriend were killed in Alabama last week by her ex-husband, who then died by suicide, according to authorities.

The double murder-suicide happened on Sept. 24.

Jessica Martin, who was eight months pregnant with a boy, was fatally shot inside her Phenix City, Ala., home along with her boyfriend and the unborn child's father, 40-year-old Richard Cook.

After killing Martin and Cook, Jeffrey Lynn Martin, 47, turned the gun on himself, ending his own life.

Martin was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where attempts to save the baby's life were unsuccessful.

Martin's sister, Samantha Autry, told WTVM the baby would have been named Robbie, after their grandmother.

Cook, relatives told the station, died trying to protect Martin and his unborn child.

"He stood his ground, and when that man came in his house, Richard stood there with a baseball bat against a gun, and he died protecting his wife and unborn child," said Martin's uncle, Terry Moore.

Jessica Martin's 14-year-old son with Jeffrey Martin was inside the home at the time of the murders.

"When I came up in the driveway, [Martin's son] came up running to me saying, 'Uncle Bubba, Richard's dead, my dad shot him in the head, he went in there and said my mom is gurgling,'" Moore explained. "He's going to need a lot of counseling. I just ask anyone who wants to pray for the family, prayer is greatly needed right now."

The killer fled to the woods after the murders, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Moore said that Martin had stalked his ex-wife and her boyfriend, camping across the street from their home.

Samantha Autry told the station the pregnant woman was six weeks away from giving birth.

"She was our glue honestly, and it's tough, it's tough, but it's going to get better eventually," Autry said.

She said her sister's ex-husband "was someone who should have stayed in the past, he was long gone, and that's all I have to say about that."