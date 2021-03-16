Elizabeth Kilgore arranged the murder-suicide to gain custody of her 2-year-old son

Ex-Jail Guard Convicted of Pressuring Her Terminally Ill Dad into Killing Husband and Then Himself

A Missouri woman has been convicted of convincing her father to kill her estranged husband before killing himself so that she could gain custody of her 2-year-old son.

Over the weekend, a St. Clair County jury convicted Elizabeth Kilgore of talking her father Charles Sander into killing her husband, Lance Kilgore, in a murder-suicide, the Missouri Attorney General's Office announced on Facebook.

According to the KTTN, Elizabeth Kilgore, 35, of Quincy, and her husband were in the midst of a bitter divorce and child custody dispute at the time.

On the day of the murder-suicide in September 2018, Lance Kilgore met his in-laws at an Osceola convenience store during what was supposed to be a custody exchange of the couple's then 2-year-old son. Instead, while Lance Kilgore was talking to his mother-in-law, Sanders, 77, shot him and then shot himself, minutes before his Elizabeth Kilgore arrived in a different car with the couple's son.

The incident was captured on store surveillance video.

Before her husband's death, Elizabeth Kilgore had worked at the St. Clair County Jail, where she had asked two inmates for help killing her husband. She was fired when one of the inmates reported her request.

Investigators described Sander as being "terminal," but it's unclear what medical condition he was suffering from, KY3 reports.