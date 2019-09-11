Ex Is Accused of Killing Calif. Mom by Repeatedly Running Her Over in Front of Family

Image zoom Facebook

A mother of four is dead after police say her ex-boyfriend repeatedly ran over her with his truck, killing her in front of her family.

On Monday afternoon, Riverside County deputies responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Upon arrival, deputies found Linda Holguin, 35, dead in the middle of the road alongside a second woman who was injured. (While authorities have not released Holguin’s name, her family has publicly identified her.)

“We lost a mother, a sister and most importantly a daughter,” Holguin’s niece, Desire Perez, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “No words can ever mend the broken hearts that lost a loved one especially someone very special to us.”

The suspect, identified by authorities as Bun Leuk, allegedly chased Holguin from a local market to her family’s home, where relatives were outside, local station KCAL reports.

“On her body you could see tire marks, and on her face, tire marks,” Holguin’s 14-year-old daughter, Patience, said. “It was like a nightmare that came true.”

According to her family, Holguin and Leuk had gotten into an argument at the market, and when Holguin’s mother tried to intervene, she was injured. After allegedly running over Holguin repeatedly in front of her family, Leuk allegedly fled the scene.

“I was just right there, devastated,” Patience said. “That’s not a position I want to be in, to see my mother on the floor, already gone.”

A relative was able to take a picture of Leuk’s Toyota Tacoma truck before he drove away.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Early Wednesday morning, Leuk was found driving his Toyota Tacoma truck in Rialto, where he was arrested.

Holguin’s family described her and Leuk’s relationship as “very, very toxic,” KCAL reports. The couple reportedly had a history of domestic violence.

“She was there for anyone who was down and needed someone to talk to, even when she was going through her own tough times,” Perez wrote on the GoFundMe.

Police say Leuk was taken into custody, but it is unclear if he faces charges or if he has an attorney.