Ex-Husband and in-Laws of Model Abby Choi Charged After Her Body Parts Are Discovered

The Hong Kong model and influencer was first reported missing last week

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 12:29 PM
abby choi
Photo: Instagram

The ex-husband and in-laws of influencer and model Abby Choi have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection with her death.

The Hong Kong-based fashion influencer, 28, was last seen in the Tai Po region of the city on Tuesday.

On Friday, police entered a rental unit and found human remains, later identified as Choi's legs, in a fridge. Some of Choi's belongings were also found in the unit, including her credit card and ID, according to local broadcaster RTHK.

Alan Chung, the superintendent of the regional police's crime department, told reporters that not all of Choi's body parts had been discovered.

"The body parts that we found were inside the refrigerator – there were two legs that belonged to the female," Chung said, per RTHK. "We are still looking for the head. There are also other body parts that are missing, for example, the torso area, the hands, so we believe the suspect has already disposed of the body parts already."

Police later confirmed on Sunday that a skull and several ribs had then been found in a cooking pot in the fridge at the same Tai Po residence where other body parts had been previously discovered. According to RTHK, police said that forensics experts identified a hole in the skull that was caused by a hard object, which is believed to be the cause of her death.

A meat slicer, an electric saw and some clothing were also found at the Tai Po residence, CNN reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

RTHK said that the police investigation found that Choi and her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, allegedly had financial disputes.

Alex, 28, his brother, Anthony, 31, and their parents, father Kwong Kau, 65, and mother Jenny Li, 63, were all arrested in connection with the model's death over the weekend.

On Monday, the four family members appeared in court, where Alex, his brother and father were all charged with Choi's murder, while his mother was charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported.

The four were placed in custody without bail, according to the Associated Press. They have yet to enter a plea. The case has been adjourned through May 8 to allow for further investigation into Choi's murder.

PEOPLE reached out to the Hong Kong Police Force to inquire if the accused have obtained legal representation.

The influencer, who boasted more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, reportedly shares a daughter and son with her ex-husband, both of whom have been placed in the care of her mother, CNN reported.

Before her death, Choi had most recently been on the cover of Monaco fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco. For the cover story, the outlet described her as "a fashion icon and media personality who has taken the world by storm with her impeccable sense of style and her unbridled passion for fashion."

Choi shared the cover on her own Instagram — her last post before her death — saying her "journey as a style icon continues."

"Grateful for this recognition and the continued support along the way," she added.

Related Articles
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2516960745111945/?s=single_unit Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza
Mysterious 'Lady in the Fridge' Murder Victim Identified After 27 Years
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
emma adams
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged
Destiny Wiggins, Devone Brown
Man, Mom of 4 Found Shot to Death in Parked Car with 2 Unharmed Toddlers in Backseat 
Rachel Castillo
Missing Calif. Mom Found Dead in Remote Area, Ex-Husband Who'd 'Expressed His Concerns' Is Arrested
Dr Rachel Saunders and Rod Saunders
World-Renowned Botanists Allegedly Beaten to Death and Fed to Crocodiles in South Africa
Alexis Gabe
Months After Discovering Ex's Cryptic Notes, Police Find Remains of Calif. Woman Who Vanished in January
Hend Bustami, Afaf Hussanen
Woman Who Blamed Prior Arrest on Being Too 'Pretty' Accused of Killing Mom: 'I Think I Killed My Mommy': Reports
Angela Nicole Bradbury
Man Charged with Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull Is Found in a Park
Shereena Ann Byington Webster
Texas Mom's Body Discovered by Her 5-Year-Old Daughter; Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Murder
Heidi Marie Littlefield
Indiana Woman Gets 115 Years for Poisoning Ex's Food and Strangling Him with His Favorite Tie
IAN CHRISTOPHER BAUNACH, Katie Samantha Baunach
Florida Bodybuilder Charged with Ex's Murder, After Police Find Bones in Backyard Burn Pile
Debbie Collier
Body of Mom Who Messaged Daughter 'They're Not Going to Let Me Go' Before Vanishing Was Found Naked and Burned
Destini Smothers
N.Y. Mom Was Found Slain in Trunk 20 Months Ago. Her Common-Law Husband Was Just Charged in Florida