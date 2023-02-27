Ex-Husband and in-Laws of Model Abby Choi Charged After Her Body Parts Are Discovered

The ex-husband and in-laws of influencer and model Abby Choi have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection with her death.

The Hong Kong-based fashion influencer, 28, was last seen in the Tai Po region of the city on Tuesday.

On Friday, police entered a rental unit and found human remains, later identified as Choi's legs, in a fridge. Some of Choi's belongings were also found in the unit, including her credit card and ID, according to local broadcaster RTHK.

Alan Chung, the superintendent of the regional police's crime department, told reporters that not all of Choi's body parts had been discovered.

"The body parts that we found were inside the refrigerator – there were two legs that belonged to the female," Chung said, per RTHK. "We are still looking for the head. There are also other body parts that are missing, for example, the torso area, the hands, so we believe the suspect has already disposed of the body parts already."

Police later confirmed on Sunday that a skull and several ribs had then been found in a cooking pot in the fridge at the same Tai Po residence where other body parts had been previously discovered. According to RTHK, police said that forensics experts identified a hole in the skull that was caused by a hard object, which is believed to be the cause of her death.

A meat slicer, an electric saw and some clothing were also found at the Tai Po residence, CNN reported.

RTHK said that the police investigation found that Choi and her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, allegedly had financial disputes.

Alex, 28, his brother, Anthony, 31, and their parents, father Kwong Kau, 65, and mother Jenny Li, 63, were all arrested in connection with the model's death over the weekend.

On Monday, the four family members appeared in court, where Alex, his brother and father were all charged with Choi's murder, while his mother was charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported.

The four were placed in custody without bail, according to the Associated Press. They have yet to enter a plea. The case has been adjourned through May 8 to allow for further investigation into Choi's murder.

PEOPLE reached out to the Hong Kong Police Force to inquire if the accused have obtained legal representation.

The influencer, who boasted more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, reportedly shares a daughter and son with her ex-husband, both of whom have been placed in the care of her mother, CNN reported.

Before her death, Choi had most recently been on the cover of Monaco fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco. For the cover story, the outlet described her as "a fashion icon and media personality who has taken the world by storm with her impeccable sense of style and her unbridled passion for fashion."

Choi shared the cover on her own Instagram — her last post before her death — saying her "journey as a style icon continues."

"Grateful for this recognition and the continued support along the way," she added.