Ex-Gym Employee Allegedly Killed Former Boss With Hatchet While Victim Trained Clients

Police in Tennessee are searching for a 36-year-old Nashville man they allege killed his former boss with a hatchet Monday morning.

At 6:55 a.m., Domenic Micheli walked into Balance Training, a fitness center inside a strip mall, and allegedly attacked Joel Paavola while he was assisting clients with their workouts, according to a statement released by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“[Micheli was] armed with a hatchet and what may have been another hatchet, or perhaps a large knife, and attacked the victim,” police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters.

Micheli used to work at the fitness center but was fired 14 months ago, Aaron told reporters on Monday.

“We’re not aware of some recent contact between the two,” he added.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Searching through surveillance video, police officials said Micheli was spotted pacing in a nearby parking garage before entering the business.

“Witnesses reported that Micheli, armed with a hatchet and another bladed instrument in each hand, struck Paavola multiple times before fleeing,” according to the statement.

Paavola, 46, was pronounced dead when he arrived at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It was the scandal that rocked America’s most storied political family and changed the course of presidential history. PEOPLE‘s first-ever podcast, Cover-Up, dives into the Chappaquiddick scandal and attempts to piece together what happened in the hours after Ted Kennedy’s car went over a narrow wooden bridge, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever podcasts are available.

Detectives are searching for Micheli, who has been known to travel outside of Tennessee. He is possibly driving a late model, silver Toyota Yaris. He is known to have been in Oregon in August 2017 and in Washington, D.C., in April 2018, according to the police statement.

“He was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service on April 27th for driving his car to a checkpoint near the White House and refusing directives to move,” officials stated. The status of his arrest was not immediately known, and it was not known if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Anyone with information on the case should contact 615-862-8600 or their local law enforcement agency.