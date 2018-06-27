Ex-Escort Who Fatally Injected Google Exec with Heroin Now Wanted in Death of Atlanta Nightclub Owner

The former escort who spent nearly two years behind bars for injecting a high-powered Google executive with a lethal dose of heroin in 2013 is now being sought for extradition by Georgia authorities for her alleged role in the overdose death of a second man.

PEOPLE obtained the indictment returned against Alix Tichelman, 31, last September — months after she was deported to her native Canada following her release from prison.

Tichelman has been charged in Fulton County in the death of ex-boyfriend Dean Riopelle, a Milton man who once owned the Masquerade, a music venue in Atlanta.

She is charged with two counts of felony murder as well as single counts of distribution of heroin and distribution of oxycodone. A warrant for her arrest was issued in mid-September.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Monica Davey/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

A jury previously convicted Tichelman on felony involuntary manslaughter charges for her role in the 2013 death of former Google executive Forrest Timothy Hayes.

She was released on March 20, 2017, after serving two years in a California prison.

She was taken into custody by ICE officers on March 29 — the day she was released.

Hayes was a married father of five who worked at Google X, the company’s secret development department. He was found dead of an overdose aboard his 46-foot yacht. Video footage recovered from the vessel showed Tichelman injecting the executive before leaving him to die.

Riopelle’s overdose was initially ruled an accident. But police allegedly later learned Tichelman supplied the drugs that killed the man.

A statement from the Fulton County District Attorney says the office will be “working with Canadian authorities” to extradite Tichelman back to the United States to stand trial.

Last week, Tichelman spoke with KSBW in Calfornia, and said she’s not a killer.

“I’m clean and sober, and I work a normal job, 40 hours a week, and I have an amazing relationship and I’m very close with my family,” Tichelman told the station. “I just try to stay positive and make the right choices.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach Tichelman for comment.