Ex-N.Y. Cop Pleads Guilty to Stalking, Sexually Abusing Woman While on Duty, Threatening Her with Arrest

The woman victimized by former Peeksill Police Officer Michael Agovino audio recorded him sexually abusing her, the Westchester DA said

A former New York police officer pleaded guilty to charges that he used his position to break into the home of a woman and sexually abuse her under the pretense of investigating her for a crime, authorities announced.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Michael Agovino, 35, of Palisades, N.Y., abused the victim in 2019 and 2020 while on duty and threatened to arrest her if she didn't cooperate. He entered a guilty plea Friday to 20 counts for allegedly terrorizing his victim and will be sentenced to seven years in prison on June 23.

"Michael Agovino disgracefully violated his oath of office and his responsibility to serve and protect the public as a police officer by repeatedly abusing his authority, and sexually abusing this woman," Rocah said in a press release Thursday. "The victim in this case demonstrated great courage in her attempt to hold her abuser accountable during this emotionally distressing ordeal and we hope that today's plea helps in the healing process."

At the time of the incidents, Agovino had been a veteran of the Peekskill Police Department for a decade. The victim was able to audio record one of the incidents and alert authorities at the DA's office, which charged Agovino with three counts of burglary in the second degree as a sexually motivated felony, two counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of attempted burglary in the second degree as a sexually motivated felony, and 11 other related felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to the press release, Agovino unlawfully entered the victim's home on two occasions in 2019, claiming to be conducting an investigation in which she was the suspect.

Agovino commanded the victim to strip so he could perform a body search, then sexually abused her. On the second occasion, he threatened the victim with arrest if she didn't comply, then forced her to perform a sex act on him before sexually abusing her.

Rocah said in the release that Agovino would continue to return to the victim's home three times over the next five months while on duty, unlawfully entering the victim's home for sexual gratification at the expense of the victim, and on one occasion sexually abused her again.

The last visit in January 2020 was recorded by the victim and given to the Westchester DA's Office, according to a press release. Investigators took Agovino into custody soon after on Feb. 15, 2020, and Agovino resigned from Peekskill PD in 2021.

Agovino accepted a plea deal under which he will be released from state prison after seven years with 15 years of post-release supervision. He will have to register as a sex offender.

PEOPLE could not immediately reach Agovino or his attorney.