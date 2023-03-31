Ex-Ala. Cop Indicted on Accusations He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Called 911 Claiming She Shot Herself

A former police officer in Huntsville, Ala., has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend last January and then telling 911 dispatchers that she fatally shot herself, authorities said.

David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder in connection with the death of Courtney Spraggins and her unborn baby, according to the March 24 indictment obtained by WHNT-TV.

McCoy is expected back in court on April 4.

Investigators allege McCoy shot Spraggins in the head while both were inside a parked vehicle on Jan. 7, 2022, WAFF-TV reports.

Citing law enforcement sources, the station reports that McCoy, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly called 911 to report the shooting and told investigators that Spraggins had committed suicide. Relatives told WAAY-TV and WAFF-TV McCoy and Spraggins were in a relationship and that she was seven months pregnant with his baby.

David McCoy. Huntsville Police

McCoy allegedly tested positive for gunshot residue and police said they found a pistol that was not his service weapon, and Spraggins' locked phone in a closet in his apartment, reports WLTX-TV. The outlet reports that McCoy allegedly changed his clothes before officers arrived and contacted the Huntsville Police Department's non-emergency line asking if any calls of a shooting had been reported.

McCoy was arrested and placed on administrative leave from the Huntsville Police Department after the shooting.

A motive for the alleged violence has not been made clear.

Prosecutors are reportedly seeking the death penalty in the case, according to WLTX-TV. PEOPLE wasn't immediately able to identify an attorney who can comment on McCoy's behalf.

