Ex-Cop Accused of Murdering Wife and Stepdaughter — and Family Says They Were Trying to Escape Abuse

A Virginia woman and her daughter were allegedly shot and killed Saturday by the woman's husband, a retired police officer family members say had previously been abusive.

According to family members, the victims were murdered when they tried to move out of the suspect's Henrico home.

The bodies of Diane Crowder, 53, and her 35-year-old daughter, Carrie Szaksz, were recovered Saturday following a nearly 9-hour standoff between Richard Crowder and local authorities.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 9:35 a.m. Crowder surrendered just before 6:30 p.m.

The former cop, 60, has been charged with six felonies, including two counts of second-degree murder.

Additionally, Crowder was charged with weapons offenses and malicious wounding for allegedly firing shots at responding police.

The violence allegedly started when movers arrived at the house Saturday.

Richard Colon Crowder Richard Crowder | Credit: Henrico County Sheriff's Office

A statement from Henrico Police confirms Crowder retired in 2014 from the Henrico County Police force, where he was a K-9 cop.

Crowder is being held without bond, and will be in court next month, where he'll likely be asked to enter pleas to the charges he faces.

Information on his attorney was not immediately available.

Judy and John Pulley, Diane's aunt and uncle, spoke to WTVR, saying the victims were attempting to escape Crowder's alleged abuse.

"She said, 'I just want to have some peace. I want to have a peaceful life,'" Judy Pulley recalled, adding Diane had told her family her husband was "acting crazy."

Carrie was engaged, the Pulleys said. Diane also had an 18-year-old son, who had just graduated from high school.

"I hope they won't be remembered for the way they died, but the way they lived," Judy said. "Which was very giving, loving."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help pay for both funerals.