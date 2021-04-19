Two victims have been identified as Alyssa Broderick — the suspect's daughter — and Willie Simmons III

Ex-Texas Cop Accused of Killing 3 People Is Arrested After Manhunt, and One Victim Was Daughter

The manhunt for a former Texas sheriff's deputy accused of fatally shooting his teenage daughter, her former schoolmate and an as-yet-unnamed person has ended with his arrest.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested Monday morning after authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting a suspicious person matching his description walking along Old Kimbro Road between the towns of Manor and Elgin, the Manor Police Department announced on Facebook.

Broderick complied with officers' orders and was taken into custody. A loaded pistol was taken from his waistband. According to online jail records, he has been charged with capital murder.

Authorities had been searching for Broderick for nearly 20 hours after three people were found dead at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments in northwest Austin Sunday morning.

Two of the victims have been identified as Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick. In a statement to PEOPLE, Elgin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron, confirmed that Simmons and Alyssa Broderick had both been students at Elgin High School.

"We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick," the statement read. "Although Alyssa withdrew from Elgin ISD back in the fall, she was an Elgin ISD student from 2009 to October 2020. She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls' basketball team. Willie was a senior at Elgin High School. He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD. He was the Captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met; and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas. The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls. In response to this tragedy, the district will have counselors and trained professionals available via in person and/or virtually to assist students, staff and families in this time of grief."

According to KXAN, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman, Alyssa is believed to be Broderick's daughter, while the third victim has not been identified.

On Monday, Alyssa Broderick's basketball coach, Madison Koehler, tweeted, "I've been trying to find the words but have only come up empty. These are our kids. They were going to make it out. They were going to be great. I'm absolutely devastated."

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective, who had resigned from the department last year after he was arrested in June and charged with sexual assault of a child, the Austin American-Statesman reports. For the prior allegation, Broderick was released on a $50,000 bond 16 days later and Broderick's wife filed for a protective order and divorce from him after his arrest.

"I'm especially grateful to the vigilant citizen who called 911 after seeing Broderick, and to the Manor PD officers and TCSO deputies who took him into custody this morning," Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement to KXAN.