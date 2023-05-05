Ex-College Student Accused of Serial Stabbings Near UC-Davis Campus, Including Killing of 'Compassion Guy'

A suspect was arrested in connection with a series of stabbings near the University of California-Davis campus that killed a beloved park fixture as well as a college student and critically injured a third victim, authorities said.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, has been booked into the Yolo County Jail on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of David Breaux — who was affectionately known as the "Compassion Guy" — and UC-Davis senior Karim Majdi Abou Najm, according to the City of Davis Police Department. He was also charged with a weapons violation for allegedly possessing a large knife and one count of attempted murder for the stabbing attack that left a woman severely wounded.

Police said in a press release that detectives served a search warrant at Dominguez's shared home in Davis on May 4 and discovered "significant and related evidence," in the crimes. Authorities said they initially took him into custody as a person of interest on May 3 after receiving a cluster of calls from the department's tip hotline about a person matching the suspect's description near Sycamore Park, where police say the 20-year-old Najm was stabbed to death days earlier.

David Breaux. Dave Breaux/Facebook

Chief Darren Pytel said at a news conference Thursday that all three incidents are connected and they alleged Dominguez is the sole person responsible. Dominguez was a third year student at UC-Davis until April 25 when he was "separated for academic reasons," university officials said on Twitter.

The first attack happened on April 27, at Central Park, where 50-year-old Breaux was found fatally stabbed around 11:20 a.m., police previously said. The so-called "Compassion Guy" was known as a fixture in the community and helped create the Compassion Corner Earthbench on the corner of C Street and 3rd Street in 2013, according to a statement from the City of Davis.

"He chose Davis as his home to be around people; he touched many lives in our community, dedicating his time and energy toward selflessness," city officials said in the statement.

Two days later, Najm was found with multiple fatal stab wounds at Sycamore Park, police said.

Originally from Lebanon, Najm was six weeks away from graduating with a bachelor's degree in computer science with honors, UC-Davis officials said in a statement.

"Karim was a compassionate, smart, and caring young man who left us too soon," the statement read. "He's a loving son, brother and grandson. He meant the world for his family."

UC-Davis has since created a fund in his honor as a way to financially support undergraduate students who are doing research.

Two days after Najm was killed, there was a third stabbing reported in the city. A woman told police she was attacked inside her tent on 2nd and L Streets just before midnight on May 1, police said.

The chief told reporters Thursday that Guillory underwent surgery at UC-Davis Medical Center, where she is recovering.

"A murderer is off the streets, and our families will sleep easier tonight," Davis Mayor Will Arnold said at the news conference.

It was not immediately clear if Dominguez had entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.