Ex-College Baseball Player Is Killed in Fall from Golf Cart, Driver Charged with DUI Manslaughter

A Texas man has been charged by Florida authorities with DUI manslaughter following the death of a former college baseball player who died after falling from a golf cart the suspect was driving.

The incident happened Tuesday night at the Floridian National Golf Club in Port St. Lucie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Christopher "Bo" Cipra, 34, was standing on the back of a golf cart that was being operated by 53-year-old John Scott Hehr.

Another individual was a passenger in the golf cart, but sustained no injuries.

It was shortly before 11:30 p.m. when, according to police statement, the three left the course clubhouse in the golf cart, and started "traveling back to a residence in the community."

At some point, Hehr allegedly drove over "a raised man-hole cover," the statement reads.

That's when Cipra, also from Texas, fell off the vehicle "and hit the roadway."

He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead at 12:23 a.m.

It was unclear Friday what specific injuries caused Cipra's death.

FOX 26 reports the course is owned by Jim Crane, who also owns the Houston Astros. Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are among its members.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the station, Cira was a graduate of Spring Woods High School, who went on to West Point to play baseball. He later transferred to Houston Baptist University, where he played baseball for a year.

"The HBU athletic department is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Bo Cipra," the school said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."

Records show Hehr was released after posting $50,000 bond.