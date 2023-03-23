Ex-Boyfriend Named Person of Interest After Bodies of Missing Wash. Mom, 7-Year-Old Daughter Found

The ex-boyfriend of a Washington mom has been detained after authorities identified him as a person of interest in connection with the disappearance and subsequent deaths of the mother and her 7-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Police in Vancouver, Wash., say Meshay Melendez, 27, and Layla Stewart, 7, were last seen alive on the morning of March 12.

A friend alleged to police they last saw Melendez that day "unresponsive and naked from the waist down" in the car of her ex-boyfriend, Kirkland Warren.

Warren was taken into custody on charges of tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence orders, and unlawful possession of a firearm, in connection to the disappearance of the mother and daughter, a Vancouver police news release reads.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to The Columbian, at the time of his arrest Sunday, Warren was out on bail after being charged with drive-by shooting, assault and felony harassment; he is accused of firing a gun at Melendez's apartment earlier this month.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

On Wednesday, a person called 911 to report a sighting of what appeared to be two "life-sized mannequins" in a rural area in nearby Washougal, Wash., KPTV-TV reports, citing the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation verified the mannequins were in fact the bodies of a woman and a young girl. Genetic markings lead police to believe they are the remains of Melendez and Layla, according to KATU-TV.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine their causes of death.

Meshay Melendez and daughter Layla Stewart. Vancouver Police Department/Facebook (2)

Warren is currently being held on $1 million bail.

Attorney information for Warren was not immediately available and it's unclear if he entered a plea to the current charges.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.