Ex-boyfriend of Missing Toddler's Mom Says He's 'Never Even Seen' the Child

As authorities in Sullivan County, Tennessee, continue their desperate search for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, a man who dated the girl’s mother says he never met the toddler.

Hunter Wood tells WJHL-TV that he casually dated Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell for several weeks before the toddler vanished sometime in December.

“All I’ve seen is pictures of [Evelyn]; I’ve never even seen the baby,” Wood told the station. “I have no relationship with that child whatsoever.”

Evelyn was last seen in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — but she was officially reported missing only on Tuesday.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from a grandfather who stated that he had not seen the toddler since December. The child’s mother did not report her missing.

PEOPLE confirmed that Boswell was questioned by authorities at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office on Thursday evening. She was not charged with any crime and left the Sheriff’s office after the questioning.

But in a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy alleged that Boswell has given “conflicting and inaccurate information” to authorities.

The toddler’s father, Ethan Perry, is active duty in the U.S. military, and is stationed in Louisiana.

In his interview with the news station, Hunter Wood alleges that Boswell told him that the baby was staying with her father while he was home on holiday leave.

“They have half custody to the best of my knowledge,” Wood told the station. “It’s not my business to dig further into that because we weren’t that serious for me to dig further.”

Boswell did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for the toddler. Authorities are not disclosing further details on their investigation — or disclosing why it took so long for the toddler to be reported missing.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County. If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

Officials now say in the AMBER alert that they have information indicating that people traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee plate 3M96W9 and front-end damage might have information in the disappearance of the toddler.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.