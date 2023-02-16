Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Md. Woman Found Dead in Park Charged with Murder

Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, 30, was living with his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez at the time of her disappearance last December, authorities said

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 16, 2023 11:13 AM
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez. Photo: MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF POLICE

A Maryland man is charged with murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, who was last seen alive on Dec. 30, 2022, authorities said.

Nearly a month later, on Jan. 28, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez's body was found in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park under the ICC overpass, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Police Department.

The 20-year-old Rockville woman's cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, 30, of Rockville, was later identified as a suspect and is now charged with first-degree murder, authorities said. He is the ex-boyfriend of Chavez-Dominguez, with whom he was also living at the time of her disappearance.

Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022, around 6 p.m. in her apartment, authorities said. She was reported missing on Jan. 2.

A witness claimed to have seen her leaving the apartment complex with a Hispanic man on New Year's Eve, according to police. Authorities have not confirmed whether or not the man was Lara Garcia.

He was arrested on Feb. 1 at a home in Kirkwood, Mo., by members of the U.S. Marshal's Service, the release states. A warrant for his arrest was obtained on Feb. 13.

Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia
Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia. MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF POLICE

Lara Garcia is being held in St. Louis, Mo., where he is awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

It is not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.


