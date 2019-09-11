Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Alleged Murder of UNLV Honors Student, 19: 'She Was One of The Best of Us'

Image zoom Paula Davis Facebook

A 21-year-old man is reportedly facing criminal charges in Nevada stemming from his alleged role in the murder of Paula Davis, a 19-year-old honors student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Several local media outlets are reporting that the North Las Vegas Police Department arrested Giovanni Ruiz late Tuesday.

PEOPLE was unable to independently verify his arrest, but KLAS reports he is being held on a single open murder with a deadly weapon charge.

According to FOX5 Vegas, Davis, an economics major, was Ruiz’s ex-girlfriend.

Hours after being reported missing by her family, Davis was found shot to death Friday in her van, which was parked at Desert Horizons Park in North Las Vegas.

KSNV spoke to one of Paula’s closest friends, who said she dreamed of one day joining the ranks of the FBI.

Image zoom Giovanni Ruiz

“She had her whole life planned out. She was just so organized and thoughtful in that way,” Marisa Denton told the station, adding, “She was someone that everyone looked up to, that everyone could depend on.”

“She was a kind Christian,” Denton added. “She loved to have intellectual conversations. She was super quirky. She was one of the best of us.”

Denton, who said Davis was a marathoner who had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile, was “stunned” to learn of her death.

“I don’t have words to describe it,” Denton confessed.

Investigators have asked that anyone with any information about the murder contact them at (702) 633-9111 or (702) 385-5555.