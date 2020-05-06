Monica Moynan, 23, was first reported missing in July 2019, though police believe she has been missing since last April

Man Who Allegedly Texted Ex's Friends for Months Arrested a Year After Former Partner Went Missing

Brian Sluss, the ex-boyfriend of a North Carolina woman who went missing last year, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Sluss, 44, was arrested in Bluefield, Virginia, at his parent's house on Tuesday, WRAL.com reported. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning and will be returned to North Carolina soon, the outlet said. Legal representation for Sluss could not be immediately identified by PEOPLE.

The Holly Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police had identified Sluss as a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Monica Moynan, 23, last year, PEOPLE previously reported.

Sluss was the last person to see Moynan alive before she was discovered missing in July 2019 after her mother requested a welfare check, according to previously released search warrants. The 23-year-old's mother told police she had not spoken to Moynan since April, and that she believed Sluss had been texting people pretending to be her for months, WBTV previously reported.

Search warrants released in October revealed that investigators found a positive pregnancy test in Moynan's home. "Monica being pregnant may have been a factor in the incidents that led up to Monica’s death," the warrants stated.

According to other warrants, Sluss allegedly admitted to pretending to be Moynan, according to WBTV.

Sluss reportedly changed his story about Moynan's whereabouts several times, claiming at one time that she had become addicted to cocaine and runaway, and at others that she was in a drug treatment center, WRAL.com reported.

At the time of Moynan's disappearance, she had a domestic violence protective order against Sluss, ABC11 reported.

Moynan's body has still not been found. In February, the Holly Springs Police Department appealed to the public for help with information about her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Detective Mitchell Ham at (919) 567-4702.