Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase

Authorities arrested a man accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend before concealing her remains in suitcases in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday 24-year-old Justin Williams faces charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in connection to the death of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson.

According to a news release, Johnson was allegedly stabbed nine times by Williams on Aug. 22 — five times in the torso and four times in the back.

Her body was then dismembered and stuffed into two separate suitcases and kept in the apartment, where the suspect also stayed with the remains for a month, according to the release.

Williams allegedly used towels and cleaning products to cover up the smell.

"This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend," Gonzalez said, per the release. "While we can't erase the tragic and cruel death of D'Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a measure of solace to D'Asia's family and friends."

According to the release, Williams allegedly fled the apartment in September, following a wellness check conducted by "concerned" building personnel who reportedly had not seen the victim for an extended period.

Personnel then alerted police who discovered Johnson's remains, according to authorities.

It was unclear Tuesday if Williams entered a plea to the charges.

Court records indicate he retained public defender Erin Darcy, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Williams is being held without bail.

He is due back in court on Jan. 25.

