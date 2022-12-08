Ex-Border Patrol Agent Convicted in the Deaths of 4 South Texas Women: Report

The bodies of Melissa Ramirez, 29, Claudine Anne Luera, 42, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, 35, and Janelle Ortiz, 28, were found along roads outside the town

By
Published on December 8, 2022 10:35 AM
Border Agent Arrested Women Killed - 16 Sep 2018
Photo: AP/REX/Shutterstock

A former border patrol agent was convicted of capital murder on Wednesday in connection to the deaths of four women in South Texas in 2018.

Juan David Ortiz, 39, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole, according to the Associated Press.

Ortiz was arrested in Laredo in 2018 after confessing to the crimes, which happened between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15 of that year.

The bodies of Melissa Ramirez, 29, Claudine Anne Luera, 42, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, 35, and Janelle Ortiz, 28, were found along roads outside the town.

Ortiz later told authorities that he had targeted the sex workers, one of whom was transgender.

The case broke when the former intel supervisor allegedly picked up a female sex worker who managed to escape him.

He allegedly brandished a handgun and threatened her. The woman tried to flee his vehicle, but Ortiz allegedly grabbed her shirt to prevent her from running. She wiggled out of it, freeing herself.

In his confession, which jurors watched during the trial, Ortiz told investigators that the women were "trash," and that he wanted to "clean up the streets," per the AP.

Ortiz worked for the Border Patrol for ten years and had served in the U.S. Navy.

Family members of the victims, including Ramirez's sister-in-law, Gracie Perez, gave statements in court Wednesday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"Do you know how much pain you have caused this family?" Perez told Ortiz. "My heart is torn apart knowing that I won't be able to see her but to visit her in the cemetery," she said.

Related Articles
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Grandfather of Slain Texas 7-Year-Old Speaks Out About Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Her
Image
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
TOPSHOT - Cross and candles are kept at the spot where a tractor-trailer was discovered with migrants inside, outside San Antonio, Texas on June 28, 2022. - US authorities opened a criminal investigation Tuesday after 50 migrants packed into a stifling trailer died in Texas, with President Joe Biden blaming professional smugglers for the tragedy. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Man Allegedly Driving San Antonio Tractor Trailer Charged After the Deaths of 53 People
Angelo Buono and Ken Bianchi
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
Holly Williams; William Lanway
Tenn. Couple Is Killed in Alleged $750,000 Murder-for-Hire Plot Designed to Keep Suspect's Affair Secret
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Murdaugh Family
'Big Family, Old Money, New Drama': Inside the Powerful S.C. Family at Center of Murder Mystery 
crime split
The Most Shocking Crime Stories of 2021
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner
Missing Teen Found Alive After 3 Months
How Jayme Closs, Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard and Others Survived Headline-Making Abductions
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Lonnie Franklin wearing an orange prison jumpsuit in court.
The 'Grim Sleeper' Serial Killer: 7 Things to Know After Lonnie Franklin's Death
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader
Mass Murderer Ted Bundy Pausing
The Last Words of Infamous American Killers: "It's a Good Day to Die"
Conversations With a Killer
25 of the Best New True Crime Docuseries You Can Stream Right Now