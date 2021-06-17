Ex-American Airlines Pilot Convicted in Gruesome Triple Murder of His Neighbors

Christian Richard Martin was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on May 11, 2019

A former airline pilot from Kentucky has been convicted of fatally shooting three neighbors.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a press release that Christian Richard Martin, 53, had been convicted in the 2015 murders of Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips.

Martin fatally shot the victims on Nov. 18, 2015. Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home the following day while the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burnt car in a field.

The victims were shot two weeks before Calvin was scheduled to testify against Martin in a military court-martial trial on multiple charges.

Martin was eventually convicted by the military court of one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and discharged after 30 years of military service.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims," Cameron said in a statement. "The families and the Pembroke community have endured a profound loss. While this verdict in no way eases that pain, I hope that they find some peace and comfort today."

Martin was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on May 10, 2019. The following day, he was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. His trial was initially scheduled to occur in Christian County but was moved to Hardin County due to pre-trial publicity.