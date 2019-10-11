Ex Allegedly Stormed Woman's Home and Said 'Someone Is Going to Die' Before Killing Her and Son, 13

Image zoom Mayra Garcia, Jayden Taylor

Police in Nashville have arrested a 37-year-old man, accusing him of the fatal stabbings of his ex-girlfriend and her teenage son in a vicious attack that left a teen girl seriously wounded.

Metro Nashville Police confirm Jermaine Agee has been charged with two counts of murder in the slayings Monday morning of his ex-girlfriend Mayra Garcia, 38, and her 13-year-old son, Jayden Taylor.

A statement from police says Garcia and Taylor died from stab wounds. Another teen is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is being treated for her injuries.

According to the statement, “Agee forced his way into Garcia’s home” in Antioch “through the rear door sometime before 2 a.m.” on Monday.

“He went to the kitchen counter, retrieved a butcher-type knife, and apparently went to the bedrooms,” the statement explains. “After inflicting stab wounds, Agee ordered the victims, excluding Jayden Taylor, to sit on a sofa.”

(The statement says Jaden had already been critically stabbed in his bedroom when he was ordered to the sofa.)

Jermaine Agee

NewsChannel5, citing Metro Police Spokesperson Don Aaron, reports Agee allegedly told the family once in the living room, “Someone is going to die tonight.”

A physical confrontation ensued, and “additional injuries to the victims were inflicted then,” the police statement says.

Garcia fled through the front door of the residence, police said, and ran to a nearby home for help, collapsing on the porch. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Agee allegedly fled in Garcia’s car, but was located at a nearby restaurant after someone called police about a man stained with blood.

Officers arrived and Agee allegedly ran, but was tracked down moments later.

“During the search for Agee, homeless persons in the area told officers that they were aware of him and that he had stayed at a nearby homeless camp,” the statement reads.

A motive remains unclear.

The violence preceded an incident the previous week, during which “officers were called to an elementary school where Garcia and Agee were arguing in the office,” reads the statement.

“School staff noticed that Garcia had visible bruising to her face. Agee left school property after the argument. Garcia told officers that Agee hit her in the face multiple times the prior night during an argument. Police swore out the arrest warrant and assisted Garcia in obtaining an order of protection. His whereabouts between last Tuesday and this morning have not been determined.”

Agee, police said, is a convicted felon in Alabama who served nearly 3 years in prison for robbery and theft convictions before his release in June 2018.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover the victim’s funeral costs and medical expenses described Garcia as “the loving mother of three beautiful children who was attacked in the vicious domestic violence crime resulting in the death of her and her 13-year-old son Jayden.”

It adds: “We are asking for your help to help with the funeral expenses and medical expenses that will accrue because of this senseless crime. Thank you in advance.”

As of Friday, the campaign, seeking $20,000, has raised nearly $16,000 of its goal.