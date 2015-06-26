New DNA Find Shows Escaped Killers Richard Matt and David Sweat May Be Moving Toward Canada

Convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat remain on the move together in upstate New York and may be headed toward Canada after their escape 20 days ago from Clinton Correctional Facility, authorities say.

New evidence discovered Thursday at a hunting cabin – and Friday in a field – is the first major find since June 22, when police reported they found DNA evidence left behind at another cabin near Wolf Pond, about 20 miles west of the prison in Dannemore, New York.

The latest evidence, which was recovered within the boundaries of the town of Malone, New York, show the men are moving to the north-northwest through rugged terrain dotted with seasonal hunting cabins, New York State Police Maj. Charles Guess said Friday at a news briefing.

“We have no reason to believe they’re in Canada yet,” he said. “We’re operating under the premise that they’re still within New York State.”

He declined to say exactly what was recovered, or provide a timeline of the pair’s suspected travels, which authorities believe are taking place at night.

“There has been no definitive credible sighting based on physical description to pair with the evidence, but we’re certain the evidence is conclusive,” Guess said. “There was a reported sighting days ago that led us to the initial find of evidence, but nothing that has been 100 percent conclusive as far as a physical sighting.”

Asked if authorities know what the two men might be carrying with them, he said, “They have some basic supplies that you might find in a hunting cabin. They have taken some items with them that may assist them. They dropped some items and left something behind that aids in our search effort that we’ve collected and submitted to the lab.”

And he advised residents to keep up their guard as 1,100 searchers attempt to close in. The rugged terrain, he said, has “probably been as much of a challenge to the inmates as it has been to law enforcement.”

“We still, as I have said from day one, presume that they’re armed and dangerous, and we’re going to continue to act in that manner,” he added.

“They probably have every reason to keep going,” he said. “The items that we have found have been significant, and we feel if that was the only thing they were carrying when they dropped it, then it’s been to our advantage that we have collected it.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.