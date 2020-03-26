Evelyn Mae Boswell's Grandmother and Her Boyfriend Cited for Allegedly Shoplifting from Walmart

Image zoom William McCloud and Angela Boswell Wilkes County Sheriff's Office

Already charged with possession of stolen property, the grandmother of deceased toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell is now facing new allegations in Tennessee, PEOPLE learns.

According to citations obtained by PEOPLE, Angela Boswell, 42, was detained at a Walmart in Kingsport, Tennessee, on March 19 for allegedly shoplifting from the store.

Boswell’s boyfriend, 33-year-old William McCloud, was also cited for allegedly shoplifting on the same evening.

The citations claim officers from the Kingsport Police Department were summoned to the Walmart in town shortly before 6 p.m. on March 19.



Officers arrived and met with the store’s loss prevention personnel, who’d taken Boswell and McCloud into custody.

Walmart staffers told police Boswell and McCloud had approached one of the registers with a cart full of items, but then allegedly made a beeline for the door.

Both were stopped from leaving by store employees.

The total value of the merchandise they attempted to flee with was $45.02, according to the citation.

As a result of their recent arrests, Boswell and McCloud have been banned from all Walmart properties for life. Both are due in court June 8 to face the shoplifting allegations.

Boswell was already facing charges of possession of stolen property — allegations connected to Evelyn’s disappearance and death.

Boswell and McCloud were stopped in North Carolina on Feb. 21 driving a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest in their investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance.

They have not entered pleas to that charge, and records do not indicate who their lawyers are.

On March 6, investigators discovered human remains on a property belonging to one of Evelyn’s relatives. Days later, authorities announced they were positively identified as the missing toddler’s remains.

Officials have yet to disclose how the toddler died.

Evelyn was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing in February, several weeks after she vanished. Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from an older male relative, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was arrested on February 25 and charged with one count of false reporting.

She has not entered a plea to that charge, and does not have an attorney of record who speak on her behalf.