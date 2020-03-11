Remains of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Are Positively Identified

The body of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell has been positively identified, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) made the sad announcement in a tweet, along with an accompanying video statement.

WATCH: We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl. Thank you for your continued support in this difficult case. pic.twitter.com/C0ooJdBdMz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 11, 2020

In the video, Leslie Earhart of TBI says, “As we feared, the remains have now been positively identified and are, in fact, those of the 15-month-old girl. We understand that Evelyn captured your hearts. She captured ours as well. But…we’re limited in what details we can release.”

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy noted, “…I assure you, certain and swift justice will be brought to anyone involved in baby Evelyn’s death.”

On March 6, investigators discovered the human remains on a property belonging to a family member of the toddler’s. The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Evelyn was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing in February, several weeks after she vanished. Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from an older male relative, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was arrested on February 25 and charged with one count of false reporting.

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters after her arrest. “And I’m serious about that. Every single time.”

Police have said that Maggie has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girl’s whereabouts.

In an interview with WJHL-TV before her arrest, Maggie alleged that her own mother had kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia.

The grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case along with William McCloud, but has not been charged with kidnapping — and authorities have not confirmed Maggie’s allegations.

Angela Boswell and McCloud, both Tennessee residents, were found in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

Maggie Boswell is being held on $25,000 bail. She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s case is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.