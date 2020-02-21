Police Question Mom of 15-Month-Old Tennessee Toddler Who Hasn't Been Seen Since December

Image zoom Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Authorities in Sullivan County, Tennessee, have questioned the mother of a 15-month old girl who was last seen in December.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen on December 26, 2019, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — but she was officially reported missing only on Tuesday, more than seven weeks after she vanished.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from relatives who stated they had not seen the toddler since the holidays. The child’s mother did not report her missing.

PEOPLE confirms that the toddler’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was questioned by authorities at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office on Thursday evening. She was not charged with any crime and left the Sheriff’s office after the questioning.

When Megan Boswell left the Sheriff’s office, she declined to give an interview to a reporter from WJHL-TV. It is unclear whether she has an attorney and she has not returned PEOPLE’s messages for comment.

The Sheriff’s office is not disclosing details from their interview with Boswell at this time.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County. If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for the toddler.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s office has enlisted the help of the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has also launched an investigation.

Authorities are not disclosing further details on their investigation — or disclosing why it took so long for the toddler to be reported missing.

The toddler’s father, Ethan Perry, is active duty in the U.S. military, and is stationed in Louisiana.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

Officials now say in the AMBER alert that they have information indicating that people traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee plate 3M96W9 and front-end damage might have information in the disappearance of the toddler.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.