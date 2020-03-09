Here's What Evelyn Mae Boswell's Mom Told Police Before Toddler's Body Was Likely Found

With Friday’s discovery of remains thought to be those of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell, authorities are reviewing their interviews with the girl’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell.

PEOPLE confirms the remains are with the medical examiner, who will work on making a positive identification and will try to determine a cause and manner of death.

Evelyn was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing in February, several weeks after she vanished. Police have said that Maggie has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girl’s whereabouts.

Maggie was arrested in late Februrary and is charged with making a false statement to police.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from an older relative, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

During a press conference last week, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said authorities are still unable to determine what happened to the little girl — and alleged Maggie has lied to authorities.

RELATED: Body Believed to Be That of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Found at Family Member’s Property

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Cassidy said. “And I’m serious about that. Every single time.”

Here are some of the things that Maggie has publicly said about her daughter’s whereabouts.

1. She Claimed Mom Took the Child, Told Her ‘She’s Safe’

In an interview with WJHL, Maggie claimed her mother had Evelyn — but that the child was unharmed.

“Well, I called her and she was just like, ‘Oh, she’s safe,’ like, you know, that kinda thing,” she told the station.

In response to the allegation by authorities that she had given them conflicting statements, Maggie told the station, “I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, ‘Oh well, she just tell them were Evelyn was,’ but obviously she’s not going to.”

2. She Later Claimed Mom Kidnapped Child — and Made Threats

In another interview with WJHL-TV, Maggie said she believed her mother had kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia.

“I told [the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] where to find her in Mendota,” she told the station. “My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper. If they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really, like, taking it seriously.”

“My mom did threaten me, like, you know, if I told anybody,” Maggie claimed. “I’m not gonna get into that, but she did.”

Authorities told reporters that they checked every campground in the area, but found no trace of Evelyn.

Image zoom William McCloud and Angela Boswell Wilkes County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Mom of Tenn. Girl Missing Since December Gave ‘Conflicting and Inaccurate’ Information: Sheriff

3. She Claimed She Couldn’t Take a Polygraph Because She’s Pregnant — But Authorities Dispute Claim

On February 25, Maggie told WCYB News 5, that she was planning to take a polygraph exam related to her daughter’s disappearance, but then claimed that it goes against law enforcement’s policy to give the test to pregnant women.

When asked for clarification, Maggie again asserted she was pregnant.

But on the same day as she made those claims, police indirectly disputed that she was pregnant. A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that they had no plans to administer a polygraph test

Indirectly, a police captain also disputed the pregnancy.

RELATED: Mom of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Claims She Has ‘Full Confidence’ Girl Will Be Found

“On Monday, 2/24, there were four pregnant inmates,” Captain Andy Seabolt told reporters, according to WMC-TV. “On Tuesday, 2/25, there were four pregnant inmates. Megan Boswell was booked in at 9:19 pm on Tuesday,” he stated. “The pregnant inmate count went to five on Tuesday, 2/25, at 11:00 p.m. when a pregnant woman was booked in. On Wednesday, 2/26, the pregnant inmate count was five total.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Evelyn Mae Boswell Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Maggie remains in custody on $25,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells PEOPLE that authorities are deciding whether more charges against her are warranted.

The child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case, along with a man named William McCloud. Neither were charged with kidnapping, and authorities have not commented on Maggie’s allegations.

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

RELATED: 2 People Arrested in Connection with 15-Month-Old Tenn. Girl, Who Is Still Missing

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.