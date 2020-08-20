Evelyn Mae Boswell's Mother Indicted on Murder Charges in Connection to the Toddler's Death

Megan "Maggie" Boswell — the mother of Evelyn Mae Boswell, whose remains were found earlier this year after she was reported missing — has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her 15-month-old daughter.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and other officials announced in a press conference on Wednesday that a Tennessee grand jury had indicted Boswell on 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder.

In addition to 12 counts of false reporting, Boswell is also facing one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of corpse and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances.

Evelyn's remains were recovered in March from a property belonging to a family member of Boswell.

The toddler was last seen in December. She was officially reported missing in February, several weeks after she vanished.

Boswell was arrested on February 25 and initially charged with false reporting after authorities allege that she provided conflicting stories about her daughter's disappearance.

"After an extensive and thorough investigation, other individuals were eliminated as suspects and Megan Boswell became the sole suspect in this case," Jeff Cassidy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, though he declined to reveal the details of the evidence to preserve integrity of the case.

"We're determined to make sure that justice is served for baby Evelyn."

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said working the case "had to be heartbreaking" for investigators.

"As we struggle to understand why or even how someone would even harm an innocent child, we will never know because thank God most of us are not wired that way, but we can certainly try our best to make sure those responsible for these incomprehensible acts are held accountable. Today's indictment is the first step in ensuring that happens," Rausch said.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends who loved baby Evelyn," he added. "She didn't deserve this. No child does."

Boswell is currently being held at Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to authorities. Her next court hearing is set for Aug. 28.

Boswell's attorney, Brad Sproles, said that he has not been able to speak his client recently due "COVID issues at the jail," WJHL reported.

“So, we’re somewhat limited in our ability to talk to folks up there. But I’ve spoken with some of the sheriff’s officers and in the next few days they’re going to try to make arrangements maybe where I can talk with her by video," he said.

Sproles did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.