Mother of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Says She's Pregnant Again

The mother of a missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl says she’s pregnant again — and that her pregnancy has prevented authorities from administering a polygraph test.

In an interview with WCYB News 5, Megan “Maggie” Boswell said she was planning to take a polygraph exam related to her daughter’s disappearance, but claims it goes against law enforcement’s policy to give the test to pregnant women.

Boswell, 21, has been questioned by police in the disappearance of her daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was last seen sometime in December. The toddler was officially reported missing last week, several weeks after she vanished.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy alleged Boswell has given police “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the girl’s whereabouts.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from her grandfather, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

In an interview with WJHL-TV on Monday, Maggie Boswell alleged that she believes her mother has kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia.

“I told [the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] where to find her in Mendota,” she told the station. “My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper. If they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously.”

“My mom did threaten me, like, you know, if I told anybody,” Boswell continued. “I’m not gonna get into that, but she did.”

Image zoom Evelyn Mae Boswell Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

RELATED: Mom of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Claims She Has ‘Full Confidence’ Girl Will Be Found

The grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case along with William McCloud, but has not been charged with kidnapping — and authorities have not commented on the mother’s assertions.

Image zoom William McCloud and Angela Boswell Wilkes County Sheriff's Office

Angela Boswell and McCloud, both Tennessee residents, were found last Friday in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

“The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, North Carolina, along with the individuals that authorities were hoping to speak with concerning Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts,“ the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said in a social media statement after the arrest.

RELATED: Mom of Tenn. Girl Missing Since December Gave ‘Conflicting and Inaccurate’ Information: Sheriff

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Sheriff: Mom’s Story ‘Hasn’t Been Accurate’

Authorities have publicly said they are skeptical of Maggie Boswell’s story. During a press conference last Friday, Cassidy said, “Surveillance camera footage, witness testimony — a lot of her story hasn’t been accurate.”

Maggie Boswell told WCYB that she was willing to take a polygraph test but wasn’t allowed to proceed.

“I am pregnant, that’s why they won’t give me a polygraph,” she told the station. “Due to policy, if you’re pregnant, they cannot give you one.”

RELATED: 2 People Arrested in Connection with 15-Month-Old Tenn. Girl, Who Is Still Missing

PEOPLE confirms that the polygraph test was to be administered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but the agency is not publicly saying why she could not take the test.

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.