Mom of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Claims She Has 'Full Confidence' Girl Will Be Found

The mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell claims she has “full confidence” her toddler will be found.

“The [police] team is really good,” Megan “Maggie” Boswell told WCYB News 5. “I can confidently say that … I know that they’re doing their best to find her. I’m not worried that … they’re not just sitting around and twiddling their thumbs. I know that they are trying genuinely.”

Evelyn was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing last Tuesday, several weeks after she vanished. Police have said that her mother, Maggie Boswell, has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girls’ whereabouts.

Authorities first learned Evelyn was missing after hearing from her grandfather, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

Boswell described Evelyn to the news station, describing her as a “smart” little girl who had just started talking.

“She’s really sweet,” she said. “She loves to give people kisses. Her favorite song is ‘Baby Shark.’ Her favorite food is sweet potatoes, and she’s allergic to carrots.”

When asked why she didn’t report the little girl missing, Boswell claimed she was afraid the person she said took her daughter would disappear.

“Well, the reason I didn’t report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her,” Boswell told the news station. “And as soon as they thought anything was going on, they just kinda vanished. So I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.”

While she declined to name names, she told the station the girl was with a babysitter she trusted to watch her daughter while she was at work.

“In a way I knew that as soon as anything went down, this person was going to disappear — and they have,” she said. “And they have tried to find them. They won’t answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared.”

But authorities have publicly said they are skeptical of Maggie Boswell’s story. During a Friday press conference, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated that some of what she’s said doesn’t add up.

“Surveillance camera footage, witness testimony — a lot of her story hasn’t been accurate,” Cassidy told reporters.

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Toddler’s Grandmother, Man Arrested

Authorities in Wilkes County, North Carolina, arrested two people who they say may be connected with the girl’s disappearance. William McCloud and Angela Boswell were found on Friday in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest in the case. Angela Boswell is the missing girl’s grandmother, according to multiple outlets including the Knoxville News Sentinel.

McCloud and Boswell, who are both residents of Tennessee, were charged with possession of stolen property. They will appear in court on Monday.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.