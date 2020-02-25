Mother of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Accuses Her Mom of Taking Girl

The mother of a 15-month-old girl who hasn’t been seen since December is publicly accusing her own mother — the toddler’s grandmother — of taking the child out of state, but authorities have not corroborated the claim.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing on Feb. 18, several weeks after she vanished. Police have said that her mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girl’s whereabouts.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from her grandfather, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

In a new interview with WJHL-TV, Maggie Boswell alleges for the first time that she believes her mother has kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia. “I told [the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] where to find her in Mendota,” she told the station. “My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper. If they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously.”

“My mom did threaten me, like, you know, if I told anybody,” Boswell says. “I’m not gonna get into that, but she did.”

The grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case along with another man, but has not been charged with kidnapping — and authorities have not commented on the mother’s assertions.

Boswell and William McCloud, both Tennessee residents, were found on Friday in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

“The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, North Carolina, along with the individuals that authorities were hoping to speak with concerning Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts,“ the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said in a social media statement Friday night.

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

Earlier this week, Maggie Boswell gave an interview to WCYB News 5, explaining why she didn’t report the little girl missing.

“Well, the reason I didn’t report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her,” Boswell told the news station. “And as soon as they thought anything was going on, they just kinda vanished. So I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.”

At the time, she did not specify to the station who she believed had the child.

But authorities have publicly said they are skeptical of Maggie Boswell’s story. During a Friday press conference, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated that some of what she’s said doesn’t add up.

“Surveillance camera footage, witness testimony — a lot of her story hasn’t been accurate,” Cassidy told reporters.

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.