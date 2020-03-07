Body Believed to Be That of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Found at Family Member's Property

Authorities believe they have found the body of Evelyn Mae Boswell, the Tennessee toddler who went missing in December but was not reported missing until February.

On Friday, investigators discovered human remains they believe belong to the missing 15-month-old at a Blountville, Tennessee property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, 18, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities called the grim discovery a “heartbreaking update” in their investigation.

“An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for your support during this difficult process.”

In a subsequent press release, the TBI said new information prompted them to search the Blountville property.

“This evening, as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Evelyn Mae Boswell, and acting on new information developed in the case, TBI Agents and Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville,” the TBI said. “During the search, investigators discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl.”

Investigators initially launched a search for Evelyn at a North Carolina pond last month hours after Maggie was arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on one count of false reporting. She is being held on $25,000 bail. She has not yet entered a plea.

Evelyn was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing until February. Police have said that Maggie has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girl’s whereabouts.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from her grandfather, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

In an interview with WJHL-TV on Monday, Maggie said she believed her mother had kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia.

“I told [the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] where to find her in Mendota,” she told the station. “My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper. If they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really, like, taking it seriously.”

“My mom did threaten me, like, you know, if I told anybody,” Maggie claimed. “I’m not gonna get into that, but she did.”

The child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case, along with a man named William McCloud. Neither were charged with kidnapping, and authorities have not commented on Maggie’s allegations.

Angela and McCloud, both Tennessee residents, were found in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

During a press conference following the little girl’s arrest, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said authorities are still unable to determine what happened to the toddler — and accused Maggie of lying to authorities.

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Cassidy said. “And I’m serious about that. Every single time.”

Megan has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.