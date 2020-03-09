Child's Body Found in Tenn. Wore Same Clothes as Evelyn Mae Boswell, Had Toys and Diapers Nearby

The body of a toddler who was found dead last Friday had the “exact clothing” as missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell was last wearing, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent testified during a Monday bond hearing.

According to the Knoxville News, TBI Special Agent Brian Fraley told the court that investigators also found clothing, toys and diapers at the residence where the remains were found. The property is owned by a member of the Boswell family. Fraley did not specify where on the property the body was found.

Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink track suit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The toddler was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing in February, several weeks after she vanished. Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from an older male relative, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was arrested on February 25 and charged with one count of false reporting.

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters after her arrest. “And I’m serious about that. Every single time.”

During the hearing on Monday, Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin increased Maggie’s bond from $25,000 to $150,000. She remains in prison and has yet to enter a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Police have alleged that Maggie has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girl’s whereabouts.

In an interview with WJHL-TV before her arrest, Maggie alleged that her own mother had kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia.

The grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case along with William McCloud, but has not been charged with kidnapping — and authorities have not confirmed Maggie’s allegations.

Angela Boswell and McCloud, both Tennessee residents, were found in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

During Monday’s hearing, Fraley testified the remains appeared to be those of a caucasian girl, approximately one year to 18 months old. The girl matched the description of Evelyn. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s case is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.