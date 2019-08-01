Who Killed an Indiana Woman Who Told Family She Was Going for Walk in Park — and Never Returned?

Image zoom Evelyn Lopez Terrez Facebook

Like her family, police in Indianapolis want to know who killed 19-year-old Evelyn Lopez, whose body was discovered Monday morning mere feet from her apartment’s front door.

WTHR, WXIN, and WTTV all report that Lopez was identified by authorities after being found by an unspecified person.

Neither the family nor police know of no one who would have wanted Lopez dead, and the investigation into her death continues.

“It is very sad and it’s heartbreaking for everybody right now,” said family friend Jose Ballesteros, speaking to WTHR. “There’s no reason for her to die.”

Lopez, Ballesteros said, left her home on Sunday, telling her family she was going to the park for a walk as she stepped out the door.

“Unfortunately, she never came back,” said Ballesteros.

Lopez, who moved to Indianapolis with her family as a child, had no criminal history and no known connections to anyone who did.

The young woman’s mother was too devastated to talk to the media.

But through Ballesteros, the family is asking that anyone with information that might lead to her killer’s arrest come forward.

“We don’t know the reason why this happened to her or who would do this to her,” he told WTHR. “It’s a mystery right now, but somebody can help if they see something, please say something.”

Tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-8477.