Mom of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Is Arrested for Allegedly Filing False Police Report

The mother of a 15-month-old girl who hasn’t been seen since December has been charged with lying to police.

Megan “Maggie” Boswell, 18, has been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on one count of false reporting. She is being held on $25,000 bail. Boswell has not yet entered a plea and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

“During the course of the investigation, Megan ‘Maggie’ Boswell provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Further investigation revealed that some of the information provided by Megan Boswell was false.”

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing last Tuesday, several weeks after she vanished. Police have said that Maggie has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girl’s whereabouts.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from her grandfather, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

In an interview with WJHL-TV on Monday, Maggie said that she believes her own mother has kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia.

“I told [the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] where to find her in Mendota,” she told the station. “My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper. If they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously.”

“My mom did threaten me, like, you know, if I told anybody,” Boswell claimed. “I’m not gonna get into that, but she did.”

The grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case along with William McCloud, but has not been charged with kidnapping — and authorities have not commented on Maggie’s allegations.

Angela Boswell and McCloud, both Tennessee residents, were found last Friday in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

“The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, North Carolina, along with the individuals that authorities were hoping to speak with concerning Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts,“ the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said in a social media statement after the arrest.

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

Authorities have publicly said they are skeptical of Maggie’s story. During a press conference last Friday, Cassidy said, “Surveillance camera footage, witness testimony — a lot of her story hasn’t been accurate.”

Maggie claimed to WCYB that she was willing to take a polygraph test but wasn’t allowed to proceed.

“I am pregnant, that’s why they won’t give me a polygraph,” she told the station. “Due to policy, if you’re pregnant, they cannot give you one.”

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.