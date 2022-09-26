Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020.

Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony murder, and one count each of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence, abusing a corpse and several counts of false reporting to authorities.

Boswell has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bond. Her trial is slated for February 2023. Her attorney did not return PEOPLE's call for comment.

Evelyn Boswell was 15 months old when she was last seen in December 2019.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Boswell's maternal grandfather and Evelyn's great-grandfather, David Jones, 68, contacted authorities to report that the toddler was missing and hadn't been seen since the holidays.

During the investigation, Maggie Boswell "provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements," the sheriff's office said in a 2020 statement. In addition, some of the specific information she provided was false, the sheriff's office said.

Evelyn's body was finally found in early March 2020 — nearly three months after she was last seen.

During Friday's court hearing, Agent Brian Fraley testified that the remains were located in a storage building owned by Evelyn's grandfather — Maggie's father.

"We received a call from the defendant's father talking about property — a storage shed on the property," Fraley told the court, according to WKRN-TV. "He believed it may have been valuable for us to look in it and search, so we did respond and search that. And there was a playhouse … behind that, we found the body in that playhouse in the trashcan."

Fraley testified that he removed found Evelyn wrapped in a black trash bag. She was wearing a purple fleece onesie with penguins on it and was wrapped in a gray and white blanket.

"I observed a leg and a foot attached on top of this trash wrapped in that same described fleece blanket," Fraley testified. "It was consistent with an infant of the described age of the missing victim."

Authorities say that Evelyn died of asphyxiation. Fraley testified that Boswell told investigators that Evelyn had died while co-sleeping with her.

"She claimed that it was an accidental death," Fraley told the court. "She and her boyfriend at the time were sleeping in bed with [Evelyn] and when they woke up that morning that she was unresponsive. She had been smothered."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.