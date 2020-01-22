Estranged Wife with 'Bad Temper' Claims Shooting Death of Husband Was Accidental

A Texas woman is accused of killing her estranged husband after she became enraged when he showed up at her house in his girlfriend’s car.

Carolyn Court, 68, was charged with murder in the Jan. 19 fatal shooting of her husband, 66-year-old Ray Court.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Court told police that she tried to slap him when he entered their northwest Harris County home, but he grabbed her wrist.

She allegedly said Ray then went to the bathroom and she went to her bedroom to grab her Smith & Wesson .38 revolver.

Once he came out of the bathroom, she confronted him with the gun.

Image zoom Ray Court

“She admitted cocking the hammer and pointing the gun at Mr. Court while demanding answers to questions she was asking, at which time the gun was discharged,” the document states.

According to Click2Houston, Ray was shot in the abdomen and died later at the hospital.

Court allegedly admitted to police that she had a bad temper, the document states.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

Court told detectives that Ray Court had stopped by the house to pick up some belongings and they’d planned to go to lunch together prior to the shooting.

According to KHOU, Ray Court owned a company called “Gourmet Foods of Houston” where he delivered meats around South Texas.

Ray’s friend James McNutt said he was stunned by the news.

“I knew he went to pick up his things but I didn’t expect that,” he said, according to KHOU. ” I’m sure he didn’t either or he wouldn’t have gone.”

Court was released Monday from Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Court told KTRK that her husband’s death “was an accident.”

Asked if she should be charged with murder, she answered, “No. Not at all.”

Court’s attorney could not be reached for comment.