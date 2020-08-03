Son of N.J. Judge Said 'I Love Talking to You, Mom' Moments Before Man Rang Doorbell and Killed Him

The federal judge whose son was shot dead last month by a disgruntled defense lawyer is speaking out for the first time about that tragic day.

Moments before Den Hollander rang the doorbell at their North Brunswick Township, N.J., home, dressed as a FedEx driver, the judge says her son, Daniel Anderl, told her how much he enjoyed talking with her.

"We were chatting, as we always do," Salas says in the video, recalling how they were both in the basement, cleaning up after a recent party celebrating Daniel's 20th birthday. "And Daniel said, 'Mom, let's keep talking. I love talking to you, Mom.' And it was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang. And Daniel looked at me and said, 'Who is that?' And before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs."

Fighting through tears, she explains how, "Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone screaming, 'No!' I later learned that this monster, who had a FedEx package in his hand, opened fire."

Daniel, according to police, would answer the door that day. Before he fled, Den Hollander also shot and wounded Salas' husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl. Salas was unharmed, and Mark Anderl is expected to recover from the shooting.

The next day, Den Hollander was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Daniel, being Daniel, protected his father," Salas continued. "And he took the shooter's first bullet directly to the chest. The monster then turns his attention to my husband. And began to shoot at my husband."

Not long before the shootings, Den Hollander was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Police say Den Hollander's dead body was found in his car, parked in Rockland, N.Y. Inside the vehicle, he had a photograph of New York State's Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. It was not clear whether Den Hollander was targeting her.

Police also say Den Hollander is the suspect in the killing of California attorney Marc Angelucci, 52, who was shot and killed July 11 at his home in Crestline by an individual disguised as a delivery person.

According to reports, police are investigating whether Den Hollander orchestrated the shooting at Salas' home as an act of revenge. Salas oversaw a 2015 "men's rights" case in which Den Hollander represented a woman who wanted to register for the military draft.

Last June, he was replaced as the woman's lawyer before the case was fully resolved.

Salas is the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, and was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Salas has presided over a number of high-profile trials since her appointment, including Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice's 2014 financial fraud case.

Over the years, Den Hollander has sued several New York City nightclubs for running ladies' night promotions, arguing they were unconstitutional. He also sued the federal government over a law that protects women from violence and Columbia University for offering women's studies courses.

Den Hollander self-published several books detailing his vitriolic stance against women.

In the emotional video, posted to YouTube, Salas calls on lawmakers to better protect federal justices.