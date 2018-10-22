Teen's Personal Essay Leads to Man's Conviction for Raping 3 Sisters

A high school senior applying for an award was asked to write an essay about a problem she had to overcome. She wrote about being raped as a pre-teen — triggering an investigation that led to an Ohio man’s conviction for raping her and her two sisters.

On Friday, Anthony Knight, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of rape, Sandusky County Prosecutor Timothy Braun confirms to PEOPLE.

The sisters supported the sentencing. In addition to the prison sentence, Knight must register as a sex offender.

The girls did not read a victim impact statement, but attended the sentencing hearing.

“It was not easy for them,” Braun says.

Braun says the man targeted the girls when they were each about 10 years old. One of the girls endured more abuse than the others in the hopes that it would keep her sisters from being raped.

None of the girls reported the incidents to police at the time, according to the The Fremont News Messenger.

Detective Sergeant Kenneth Arp with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office told local TV station WTOL that the school personnel’s swift action to alert officials helped bring the rapist to justice.

“I think that these types of things happen a lot more often then what the average person might think that it does,” Arp said. “I think that if you talk to different investigators around the area they will tell you that they work a lot of sexual assault cases similar to this. This one happens to have a positive outcome and unfortunately a lot don’t.”

Braun tells PEOPLE that convicting rapists and pedophiles is a high priority for the county because the impact has a lasting effect on its victims.

“If someone breaks into your home and steals your TV, I can get your TV back,” Braun says. “I can’t get your childhood back.”