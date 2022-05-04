Escaped Murder Suspect and Prison Officer Had 'Special Relationship,' Says Sheriff

Vicky White and Casey White were spotted Friday in Rogersville, Ala., traveling in a red 2007 Ford Edge

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Authorities are now confirming there was a romantic relationship between Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White, the murder suspect whose escape she is alleged to have facilitated.

"Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between" Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and "inmate Casey White," the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means," the statement adds.

The search for Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, continues, with the U.S. Marshals Service revealing Tuesday the pair were last seen Friday — the day of the escape — in Rogersville, Ala.

They were spotted traveling in a red or gold 2007 Ford Edge with unknown Alabama tags.

Authorities say it is highly likely the two are no longer in Alabama. A reward for information about their whereabouts has been increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

Surveillance footage released by the Lauderdale County sheriff allegedly shows Vicky White transporting Casey Cole White just before they disappeared. Surveillance imagery shows Vicky White leading Casey White to her patrol car | Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff

Friday was Vicky White's last day on the job, according to officials. She'd recently sold her home, and filed papers for her retirement on Thursday.

She allegedly told her co-workers Friday morning she was escorting Casey White to court for a mental health evaluation. That was not true, investigators have said.

Instead, the two — who are not related — appear to have driven to a nearby shopping complex, where they ditched the officer's patrol car in the parking lot, authorities say.

It would be hours before officials realized the prisoner and the officer had not returned.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Vicky White, a 25-year veteran with the sheriff's office. She stands charged with third-degree permitting or facilitating an escape.

Surveillance footage released by the Lauderdale County sheriff allegedly shows Vicky White transporting Casey Cole White just before they disappeared. Vicky White and Casey White seen leaving the jail | Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff

Casey White has been awaiting trial on two counts of capital murder since 2020. According to AL.com, he's accused of killing Connie Jane Ridgeway, 59, who was found dead in her living room back in October of 2015 in a potential murder-for-hire. He pleaded not guilty.

By the time he was charged with Ridgeway's killing, Casey White was already serving 75 years behind bars for a 2015 crime spree that included robbery, burglary, and the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

That woman spoke to WAAY 31 on condition of anonymity, and, specifically addressing Vicky White, said, "If she is still alive, [she needs to] get the hell out. Run. Run as far as you can, and turn yourself in, and contact somebody. Like, do the right thing before you lose your life or somebody else does."