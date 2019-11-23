Escaped Missouri Inmate Captured 1,000 Miles Away in Delaware in Self-Made Bunker

Image zoom Bunker

An inmate in Missouri who escaped county jail in September has been found — more than 1,000 miles away.

Drake Kately, who was arrested on felony charges for possessing a firearm, violating his parole with burglary, and a previous escape in Mercer County, Missouri, was caught in Delaware this week, CNN reported Friday.

Kately was discovered in a forested area near Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said, according to CNN. Kately fashioned a bunker out of leaves and foliage in which he was hiding.

Authorities discovered the 28-year-old’s hiding place after spotting clothes hanging from a tree branch, concluding the near-two-month search. CNN reported that the Greater Kansas Crime Stoppers and the public were able to provide enough tips for investigators to be able to “hone in” on the New Castle area, which lies along the Delaware River, by mid-October.

But Kately’s September escape was not his first from the Mercer County jail.

Sheriff Stephen Stockman told CNN that Kately’s first escape came when he snuck under fencing in the exercise yard.

Kately changed his method for his second break from the jail, in which “he got a board from under the sink and pried the expanded metal from the wall out of sight of the cameras and crawled out. He then went to the basement and out the coal chute,” Stockman said.

Kately also had an accomplice in his escape: someone met him after he escaped the jail grounds, and drove him to Kansas City, where he met up with another friend, who then drove him to Delaware, CNN reported.

Kately is currently waiting to be extradited back to Missouri, according to The New York Times.

