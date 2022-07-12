Escaped Inmate Charged with Murder of Vicky White, Prison Guard Who Aided His Escape
A grand jury has indicted a former escaped inmate on a felony murder charge in connection to the death of the corrections officer who aided his escape.
According to the indictment obtained by PEOPLE, authorities in Lauderdale County, Ala., allege that while convicted felon Casey White did not pull the trigger, he caused the May 9 death of Vicky White, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during his April 29 escape.
The pair — who are not related — allegedly had a romantic relationship while Casey was being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he was awaiting trial since 2020 on two counts of capital murder. Vicky was employed at the detention center as the assistant director of corrections.
After a days-long manhunt, Casey and Vicky were tracked down nearly 500 miles away in Evansville, Ind., after investigators followed up on a tip that led to them to an area hotel. The suspects fled the scene, launching a police chase that ended with a crash.
In the aftermath, Vicky was discovered with an injury consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She died at the hospital.
Casey surrendered at the scene.
WHNT reports the pair had an alleged agreement that Vicky would kill herself and Casey would die in a shootout with police.
According to a news release from the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office, Casey is being held at Donaldson Prison, where he is currently serving a 75-year sentence on previous convictions that include attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery. He is also charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway in 2015.
During his escape, Casey was allegedly driven away from the Lauderdale County prison by Vicky. Authorities said Vicky told them she was bringing the inmate to court for a mental health evaluation — but no such appointment had been scheduled.
Police recovered the patrol car the two left the detention center in abandoned in the parking lot of a local shopping center.
The two vanished the day after Vicky filed paperwork for her retirement. April 29 was her last day of work, and she reportedly sold her house a month prior.