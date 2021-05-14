Erin Carrillo Felix, who was fatally shot Sunday in a Phoenix park, was the "man of our heart," his family wrote in a tribute

17-Year-Old Shot Dead on Mother’s Day ‘Knew How to Bring Life to Everything’

The unsolved Mother's Day shooting of a 17-year-old Arizona teen in a public park has left police and the teen's family searching for a suspect.

The teen, Erin Carrillo Felix, was the "man of our heart," his family wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Erin was a very joyful kid and always knew how to bring life to everything, especially with his contagious laughter."

That laughter died, according to a Phoenix police statement obtained by PEOPLE, when the young man was shot about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

"Why did you do that to Erin?" his cousin, Grasiela Angulo, said in an emotional appeal to the unknown shooter, reports AZFamily.com.

When he was shot, Felix was hanging out with friends at Desert West Park. "This park is full with skaters, a lot of people, someone had to have heard a gunshot or see something happen here," said Angulo.

Now, the park is home to a memorial of candles, balloons and flowers to the young life taken there.

"He loved his family very much and showed it often, especially with his cousins and siblings," Erin's family wrote in the GoFundMe tribute. "He was the first grandson of the family and had an amazing bond with his grandfather who passed away back in 2018."

"Our family is in pain for his loss, no one will ever forget our beloved Erin," they wrote.

"You don't know what you cost that family," said Angulo. "Erin was very big-hearted. Very loving."

She added: "We need justice for Erin."

Police said in their statement: "This is an ongoing investigation in the very early stages and investigators are working to locate the suspect and determine what led up to the shooting."