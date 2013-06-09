Erin Brockovich-Ellis Arrested for DUI in a Boat

Erin Brockovich-Ellis, the legal advocate portrayed on screen by Julia Roberts, was arrested for boating while intoxicated on Lake Mead near Las Vegas.

Brockovich-Ellis, 52, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday night and posted $1,000 bail.

A game warden who saw Brockovich-Ellis having trouble docking a boat on her own gave her assistance and then noticed she had slurred speech, Edwin Lyngar, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Widlife, tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

RELATED: Erin Brockovich-Ellis Apologizes After Arrest for Driving Her Boat Intoxicated

“She was obviously struggling to put the boat in the slip, and if you’ve had any experience, it’s a simple enough operation,” said Lyngar.

A field sobriety test showed Brockovich-Ellis was “significantly” over the .08 percent legal threshold for operating a boat, says Lyngar.

Brockovich rose to fame when, despite having no legal training, she helped construct a winning case against the Pacific Gas & Electric company, accusing them of polluting the drinking water in a small Southern California town. Her story was depicted in 2000 in the movie Erin Brockovich.