Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park

Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week.

On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in a release.

Arriving officers found the victim, later identified as Erika Evans, of Austin, being treated by paramedics after being shot. She died at the scene.

Police have not yet said whether the shooting was random or if she was targeted.

Residents are shocked that a fatal shooting took place in their neighborhood, which is usually quiet.

"It's been a very safe park for many years," Jim Brayton, who has lived near Wallace Park for 25 years, tells KOIN. "It feels like the violence that's happening in Portland is getting closer to us."

As authorities continue to investigate, Evans' family and friends are reeling from the loss of the musician, poet and painter.

"Losing my daughter is the most profound tragedy of my entire life," her father, Paul Evans, of Austin, told KXAN. "She loved to create from nothing, something beautiful. And she loved to express herself through different ways."

Evans was visiting Portland as part of an "adventure," he told KXAN.

Evans attended the University of Texas at Austin and was a member of a band called The Halfways for about two years.

Daniel Fernandez, who formed the band and was a close friend of Evans', called her death "difficult" and "heartbreaking," KXAN reports.

He remembers her as "sunny, smiling, and into her music and art," he told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Her art included setting up a typewriter on the sidewalk and whipping up impromptu poems for people for a small fee.

He remembers walking down Congress Street in Austin "and she was typing away on a typewriter, just kind of improvising poetry. She was always trying new things, you know, kind of like exploring her artistry."

In a poignant Facebook post, a user identifying herself as Texas resident Nicole Renee wrote about how she and her husband still have the poem Evans wrote for them hung by their bedside.

"Back in July my husband and I were walking Congress and came across this young sweet girl, who I thought was trying to make an extra buck for college," she wrote.

"She was offering to type a quick poem on an old type writer. We thought it was a cute idea. She asked maybe 3 questions about us before saying she needs just a moment.

"We stepped aside and waited, slightly joking it was going to be a roses are red type poem.

"When she was done she motioned us over and handed us this torn piece of vintage paper. We read her poem & my eyes filled with tears.

"This girl was lyrical, she was dainty but strong with her vocabulary. The poem actually was pretty damn accurate."

On Saturday, Evans' family and friends are planning to hold a candlelight vigil in her honor outside Guero's Taco Bar on Congress Ave. in Austin on Saturday 4 to 9 p.m., KXAN reports.No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079, Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119.